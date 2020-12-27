JULIE BOSTIC age 71 of Montgomery passed away December 22, 2020 at her home . She was born in Carbondale on February 4, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Lee Roy Hess and Evelyn Hess Prince.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years Bobby Wayne Bostic and their son Joseph Alan Bostic; sisters Joyce O'Dell (Paul) of Summersville, Donna Hess of Charleston and Brenda Moschino (Gary) of Boomer and step-father Franklin Dale Prince of Smithers and many nieces and nephews.
Julie was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister aunt and friend. She will be missed very much.
Services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m., at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Joe Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call from 12 p.m., until time of service at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 epidemic everyone attending is asked to please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com