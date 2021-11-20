Julie Chapman Nov 20, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JULIE CHAPMAN 46, of Spencer, passed away November 16, 2021. There will be no service at this time. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Spencer Julie Chapman Funeral Home John H. Taylor Pass Away Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Shawn Castle Dolan Blank Larry Quentin Curry Blank Gregory Lee Staats II Wanda June Ferrell Wright Robert E. (Bob) Greenleaf Gerald Lee “Jerry” Tribble Blank Franklin Eugene Ray Forest Eugene "Pete" Rogers Blank Howard E. Wilson Blank Mary Ellaine Smith Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 20, 2021 Daily Mail WV New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests 'Bed & Brew' experience on tap in Clendenin Park superintendent sought for Elk River Rail Trail