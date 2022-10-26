Julie Ellen Harper Oct 26, 2022 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JULIE ELLEN HARPER, 50, of Elkview, WV passed away on October 24, 2022.Julie loved gardening and nature, especially waterfalls. She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her father, Elwood Harper.She is survived by her mother, Ruth Ann Harper; brother, Tim (Meghan) Harper; sisters, Kim (Bruce) Linhart and Melissa (Jason) Murray; and many nieces and nephews.A funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Samuel Bounds Jr. officiating. Burial will be held at Elk Hills Memorial Mausoleum.Visitation will be one hour prior at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Julie Ellen Harper Funeral Home Zoology Funeral Service Wv Condolence Tim Nephew Recommended for you Local Spotlight Roy Lee Bess Blank Patricia Ann Henry Carol Ann Hicks Martin Mark H. Barnes Denise Marie Winter Blank Roy Lee Bess Belma Leadmon Withrow Katherine Kay Lockhart Jack Clifton Bennett Larry Wayne Hutchison Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: October 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV Iconic photos from AP photographers to go on view at Huntington Museum of Art Adirondack chair now a roadside attraction in Summersville Diane Tarantini: Birthdays and worst days in the Windy City City's vision of downtown luxury living becomes reality in renovated high-rise Robert Saunders: On cheating fishermen, chess players and sex toys