JULIE FORD passed away peacefully on January 2nd, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the age of 86. She is survived by her loving companion, Randolph Knipp, her two daughters Charlotte (David) and Sarah (Roger), her grandchildren Christopher (Mellisa), Julie (Michael), Matt (Lauran) and Laura, and three great grandchildren. She was married to Todd Ford for 57 happy years until he passed away in 2015, also on January 2nd at 86 years old. Julie loved Lewisburg and was involved in her community through Play Readers, her bridge club, St. James Episcopal church, several book clubs, cultural events at GVT and Carnegie Hall, the library and her many, many friends.
She retired in 1993 after 30 years teaching in Greenbrier County. Her students remember her for her compassion and genuine interest in their lives, and her ability to make English class uniquely engaging and entertaining.
Julie attended Randolph-Macon Women's College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She and her sister Helen were raised in Lynchburg, Virginia by their parents Charles and Julia Gremmels. She attended E.C. Glass High School where she met Randolph Knipp, with whom she'd later reconnect and share six and a half years traveling, sharing many interests and spending time at their camp by the river. Julie will be remembered for her joyous spirit, her intelligence and her sense of humor. In her last weeks she told her granddaughter Laura, "I have no regrets. I've had a wonderful life--and two wonderful men." To honor her memory friends may make a donation to the Greenbrier County Library, 152 Robert W. McCormick Dr, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
A celebration of her life will take place later in the year - date to be announced.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.