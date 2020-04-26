It is with great sadness that the family of JULIE LYNN EADS announces her passing.
Julie is survived by her mother, Vivian Knight, and daughter, Hannah Eads, both of Cross Lanes. She is also survived by aunts, Patsy, Jean, Rebecca, Penny, and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Eads; parental grandparents, Joe and Pauline Eads; and maternal grandparents, Otmer and Reba Shamblin.
Julie enjoyed camping, vacations at the beach and going to concerts with her daughter. She loved her dogs, Molly and Jazz, and throughout her life she found and rescued many pets.
Julie cared deeply for her family and showed this in countless ways. She was best friends with her mother, and her daughter was her pride and joy. She loved them above all else.
She attended Community Chapel Church in Cross Lanes and had a strong faith in God. Julie was kind hearted, generous and friendly in nature. Like her grandmother, Reba, "she never met a stranger."
A bright light in the world has gone out as she will be deeply missed by family and friends.
FLY HIGH, SWEET ANGEL. NOW YOU BELONG TO HEAVEN.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.