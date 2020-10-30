JULIE MAE SNODGRASS, of Nitro, entered into the presence of the Lord on October 26, 2020.
She was born March 27, 1944 to the late Clinton and Margie Casto.
Julia ran a small custodial business before retiring as a cook from Putnam County Schools. Her most cherished memories were of times spent with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeral Snodgrass; siblings, Ruth Ann Hill and Perry Casto; nephews, Ray and Matthew Casto.
Julia is survived by her daughter, Debra (Jerry) Philpott; grandchildren, Kerri, Madelyn, Casey and Jeremy Philpott; brothers, Randy (Beth) and Buck (Lishia) Casto; along with numerous nieces and nephews who she adored.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 2, in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.