JULIET RHODES LYNCH, born March 1, 1940 passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022. She is in the hands of our Heavenly Father.
Mrs. Lynch is predeceased by her parents, Raymond "Dusty" and Catherine K. Rhodes, and Grandson Justin Cade Lynch.
She is survived by her loving husband Ralph Lynch of 49-1/2 years, sons: Darrell Flint (Barbara) and Carlton Lynch (Rhonda), Grandchildren: Catherine Y. Flint, Brandi Jones (Bobby), Jessica Town (Christopher) and Great Grandchildren: Sofiah and Tre Town.
Juliet was an avid poet and writer and had many of her writings successfully published. Her publications included Flames of Mame historical novel (Drury Publications), Joy In The Morning, Book of Written Poetry, The Clendenin Herald Newspaper and the Clendenin Town and Country Newspaper. The American Poetry Association printed some of her works in the Anthology Treasure Books, American Poetry Anthology 1987 and 1990 and Best New Poets 1989 and 1990. She was the recipient of many awards to include the Noble American Woman and Poetical Achievement. She was a former Member of the Charleston and the Clendenin Women's Club.
Juliet was much loved by all and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m., followed by Service at 11 a.m., Thursday 30, at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin, WV with Pastor Kevin Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Clendenin United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com