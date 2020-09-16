JULIO RODRIGUEZ, 62, of Charleston passed away September 13, 2020 at his residence under the loving care of his family and Kanawha Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.