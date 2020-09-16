Essential reporting in volatile times.

JULIO RODRIGUEZ, 62, of Charleston passed away September 13, 2020 at his residence under the loving care of his family and Kanawha Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.