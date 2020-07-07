JULIUS A. McLEOD, 83, of Dunbar, WV passed away July 4, 2020. Preston funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funerals for Monday, July 6, 2020
Cogar, Ina - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Hickman, Donna - 10 a.m., Hodam Cemetery, near Spencer.
Hilton, Delores - 11 a.m., Second Baptist Church, Ravenswood.
Huffman, William - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Wood, Lori - 2 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Workman, Charles - 1 p.m., Morgantown First Christian Church Disciples of Christ.