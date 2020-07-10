Nov. 23, 1936 - July 4, 2020
"As we think, so we become! Thinking is the foundation for all we say and do."
-- Julius A. McLeod
JULIUS ALFONZIA McLEOD, also known as Alfonzia or Al, was born November 23, 1936, to Roger and Lillie McLeod in Sanford, N.C. He was a graduate of W.B. Wicker High School, North Carolina Central University with a B.S. in Social Work, and West Virginia University with a Master's in Social Work.
After college, Julius worked at Lakin State Hospital in Point Pleasant, W.Va., where he was known as "Big Mac" to friends and co-workers. While at Lakin State Hospital, Julius met a co-worker who would become his devoted wife of over 60 years, Betty Jean Everson. Julius and Betty had two children, Judy S. McLeod and Julius A. McLeod II.
His work experience at Lakin took him from an Aide to being in-charge of the Social Work Services Dept. Julius left Lakin in 1972 and became a professor of Social Work at West Virginia State College and later worked for the State of WV Mental Health Dept. as a Social Worker. He retired from St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington as a Psychological Therapist.
Julius loved the Lord and was a man of principle, fairness and truth. He was a great listener, brother, friend, father, husband and man. He was a member of the Christian Science Church of Charleston, W.Va., and served on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer. He was also a proud, active member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and embraced their motto: "First of All, Servants of All, We Shall Transcend All."
Julius enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, reading, dancing with Betty, and recalling "the days when "
Julius is survived by his devoted wife, Betty McLeod; his children: Donald Baker of Philadelphia, Pa., Judy McLeod of Atlanta, Ga., Julius McLeod II (Deirdra) of Atlanta, Ga.; siblings: sister: Pervarice (P.D.) McLeod Blue (deceased), brother, Ervin "Ray" McLeod of Dunbar, W.Va., Michael McLeod (deceased), sisters, Brenda McLeod (Bill) of Graham, N.C., and Rachel McLeod of Sanford, N.C., along with a host of nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends (the Diggs Family). He was lovingly called "Daddy Mac" by Carol and Frances. And to Donchel, Julius was her favorite uncle, a mentor and father figure.
The services will be managed by Preston Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a private service officiated by Pastor Paul A. Dunn of First Baptist Church of Charleston. The service may be viewed on Preston Funeral Home, Inc.'s Facebook page after 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11.
Since we all can't be together during this time, the family encourages friends and loved ones of Julius to celebrate his life in a special way.