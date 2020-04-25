JULIUS THOMAS JACKSON, III, affectionately known as "Tommy," passed away April 20, 2020. The eldest child of Stephanie Powell Jackson and Julius Jackson, Jr., he was born June 9, 1954, in the Mountain State Hospital, Charleston, West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Stephanie Powell Jackson; grandfather, Julius Jackson, Sr.; and grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Lawson Jackson.
He attended George C. Weimer Elementary, McKinley Jr. High and graduated from St. Albans High School in the class of 1972. In high school, Tommy participated in the high school band, Chess Club, Junior Academy of Science, Drama Club and worked the P.A. System.
He attended the Ohio Institute of Technology where he graduated with a Electronic Technician Certificate and began working for the North Electric Company. Currently, Tommy was employed by HD Media, LLC, where he was a District Manager and delivered the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Tommy was a member of the Simpson United Methodist Church for most of his life. He served a member of the Adult Choir, Usher Board, Board of Youth Congress and as the Church Photographer. He was also a member of the Garnet Alumni Association, the Henry Highland Garnet Foundation where he served as Assistant Secretary, a member of the Publicity Committee and the Foundation Photographer.
Tommy was a devoted caregiver to his father. He loved his family, his church and was passionate about his hobby of photography. His favorite cousins nicknamed him "Snapper" because of his love of taking pictures. He will be missed at the family gatherings as he was depended on to document and shared our family history in pictures.
Tommy is survived by his father; Julius Jackson, Jr.; sister, Mia Jackson Mosby (Bruce); brother, Dwight Jackson; nephews, Jax, Dwight, Jr., and Theodore, nieces; Harmony, Raven, Gabrielle, and Kaylee; a host of cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Tommy's life will be at Preston Funeral Home, at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 27. A gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service.