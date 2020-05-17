JULIUS WAYNE BINION, 65, of St. Albans, WV, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, surrounded by his wife and children.
He was born in Charleston, WV, to the late Elwood and Patricia Binion who preceded him in death.
Wayne began working in the 3rd grade as a paper boy and continued to work until his last day on earth. He worked in the mining and trucking industry for 35 years.
Wayne adored his wife, children, and grandchildren. To us he was known as "Pops." Pops was always working or working on the boat. He loved life and nothing made him happier than seeing his grandkids happy.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Christi Binion; son Jared Binion (Julie), Jenna Gardner (Chris), and Jeremy Binion. Grandchildren: Kylie (17), Cole (16), Laynie (14), Nolan (13), Ivy (10), Elijah (9), and Paisley (7). Surviving sister Janice McCleese (Dale) of Virginia, sons Joseph and Jack of Virginia and sister Terri Binion of Florida. Extended family: Kari Byrnside (Bobby) and Grady (8); Regina Abare (Mike) and Madison (23), Avory (20), and Riglee (10). Wayne also leaves behind a multitude of friends who are like family.
There will be no services at this time. Wayne requested a "Viking Funeral" in lieu of a traditional service which is true Captain Binion style.
You may visit Pop's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Binion family.