JUNE ANN BROOKS, 74, of Charleston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on November 16, 2020.
She was born in Eagle, to the late Alice Gilbert and John Brooks.
June loved the Lord and was a praying woman. She was baptized at Eagle Baptist Church. June was loved by so many and knew how to make everyone feel special. She had an infectious smile and personality. June loved to spend time with her family, being outdoors, and cooking. She adored her children.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Pauline; brother, John Brooks Jr.; daughter, Stacy; and grandson, Blake Brooks.
June is survived by her children, Tracey Brooks, Mark Brooks, Kent Brooks (Tracy Brooks), Ken "Kojack" Brooks, and Heather Brooks (Omar Reeves); grandchildren, Crystal, Sydni, Kayla, I'Janay, Riley, Mahayla, Titus, and Freda; sister, Kitty Robinson and Betty Evans; brother, Beachy Gilbert; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews left to cherish her memory.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net