JUNE BAILEY MCCARTY, 91, of Van, WV made her final journey home to be with the Lord on June 25, 2021, at Hillcrest Healthcare Center after a long illness.
She was born June 18, 1930 to Lonnie and Nellie Bailey in Bim, WV. She graduated from Van High School in 1947 and married the love of her life, Jack McCarty, a former Sergeant with Boone County Sheriff's Dept.
June was a member of Freedie Freewill Baptist Church, Van WV where she served as secretary for over 46 years.
She was preceded in death by husband, Jack Gary McCarty; brothers, Claudene and Bobby; and special daughter Sally Ann Sizemore.
Surviving son, Jack Ludell (Gail) and daughter Sherry McCarty; grandsons, Kevin (Mary) and Nick (Miranda) McCarty; great grandchildren, Dakota, Jarod, Matthew, Jax, Jaylen, Braxton and Brailynn; one great-great granddaughter, Osha.
Our family would like to thank the entire staff at Hillcrest Healthcare for the care, love, kindness and support over the last several years.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV. Burial will follow in Mid-Ferrell Cemetery, Bandytown, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
