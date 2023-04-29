JUNE CROOKHAM THOMAS, age 92, of Leon, WV passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Leavittsburg, OH. She was born in Leon, WV on November 19, 1930, to the late Ray and Lena Beaver Crookham. She is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin K. Thomas; daughter, Kriss Anne Thomas; 3 sisters, and 4 brothers.
June was born and raised in West Virginia, marrying her husband Franklin on November 24, 1951. She devoted her life to her faith and family. She was a member of Leon United Methodist Church, after moving to Leavittsburg, OH she attended the First Baptist Church of Howland. She enjoyed spending time with her children, and all her grandchildren. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles. She will be deeply missed by her family.
June is survived by her son, Franklin K. Thomas, II and his wife Lisa, with whom she made her home; six grandchildren, Christy (Kevin) Christman, Michelle (Justin) Mobley, Jennifer (Elijah) Thomas, Derek (Niki) Fields, Katrina (Jess) Franks, and Kevin (Marci) Fields; 25 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren with another expected in October 2023; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Harmony House Hospice for all the love and care shown to June.
Calling hours will be held 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483 and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, May 1, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo Chapel, 20072 Charleston Rd. Buffalo, WV 25033 with a funeral service to be held at noon Tuesday, May 2, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo Chapel with burial to follow at Leon Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com or at www.raynesfuneralhome.com.