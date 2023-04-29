Thank you for Reading.

June Crookham Thomas
JUNE CROOKHAM THOMAS, age 92, of Leon, WV passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Leavittsburg, OH. She was born in Leon, WV on November 19, 1930, to the late Ray and Lena Beaver Crookham. She is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin K. Thomas; daughter, Kriss Anne Thomas; 3 sisters, and 4 brothers.

June was born and raised in West Virginia, marrying her husband Franklin on November 24, 1951. She devoted her life to her faith and family. She was a member of Leon United Methodist Church, after moving to Leavittsburg, OH she attended the First Baptist Church of Howland. She enjoyed spending time with her children, and all her grandchildren. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles. She will be deeply missed by her family.

