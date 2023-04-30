Thank you for Reading.

June Delores Tucker
We are sad to announce the passing of JUNE DELORES TUCKER of Glasgow, WV. She died at the age of 90 on April 26, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.

Services will be held on May 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel London, WV with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Condolences may be sent via www.cookefuneralhome.com

