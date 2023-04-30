June Delores Tucker Apr 30, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save We are sad to announce the passing of JUNE DELORES TUCKER of Glasgow, WV. She died at the age of 90 on April 26, 2023, surrounded by loved ones.Services will be held on May 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Montgomery Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel London, WV with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Condolences may be sent via www.cookefuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Christianity Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mildred Virginia Breedlove Alma Jean Rice Robert L. “Bob” Suttles Phillip Jones Edward Waters Patrick “Pat” Tucker Jerome “Jerry” C. Gorby Harry A. Edwards Audra Mae Canterbury Irene Craddock Thomasson Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV top story Cross Lanes native publishing a 'mountaineer mystery' this spring It takes a village to put on a ramp feed Carter Taylor Seaton knows the secret to success Blenko Glass water bottles commemorate St. Albans history Robert Saunders: Hares and heresy on the bunny trail