JUNE DOLORES WILSON, age 87, of Waverly, TN passed away March 24, 2021 at Humphreys County Nursing Home. She was born November 6, 1933 in South Charleston, WV. Mrs. Wilson was a member of the First United Methodist Church of South Charleston and former member of South Charleston's Lions Club.
Mrs. Wilson is survived by her son, Kenneth Roberts (Sandy) of Port Orange, FL; daughter, Kathy Comuzie (Joe) of Waverly, TN; sister, Kay Pickus of West Virginia; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth Pugh and Peggy Chapman Pugh; and husband, Ralph Wilson.
Mrs. Wilson's wishes were to be cremated.
Graveside services and interment of cremains will be conducted at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston, WV at a future date.
Arrangements by Humphreys County Funeral Home, Waverly, TN (931)296-5955.