Thank you for Reading.

JUNE E. PAXTON, 92, of League City, Texas formally of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022.

Born in Charleston, West Virginia to the late William E. and Henrietta "Ray" Short McGlynn. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Howard C. Paxton and first husband David "Sonny" Miller; son, Patrick Paxton.

Tags

Recommended for you