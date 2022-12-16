JUNE E. PAXTON, 92, of League City, Texas formally of St. Albans, passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Born in Charleston, West Virginia to the late William E. and Henrietta "Ray" Short McGlynn. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Howard C. Paxton and first husband David "Sonny" Miller; son, Patrick Paxton.
June was a graduate of the Charleston High School class of 1948 and a member of Riverlawn Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed WVU football games and loved traveling with her husband Howard to Europe, Hawaii and the western United States. She will be loved and missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Teresa Callahan, Howard Paxton (Jo Anne), Lorn Paxton (Nancy), Beth May (Jeff); daughter-in-law, Polly Paxton; grandchildren, Kelli Rae Callahan, Dr. Matt McGinnis, Sam McCaulley, David McCaulley, Katie Wilcox, Dr. Ben Paxton and Greg Brown; 10 great grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday December 18, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Rev. Chris Kilbert officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Riverlawn Presbyterian Church, 2008 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Albans, WV 25177.