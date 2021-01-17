June H. McClung

On January 12th, 2021 our mother (MADELINE) JUNE HUFFMAN MCCLUNG was received into the presence of her Lord and Savior. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord".
Mom was born on December 1st, 1924 in Charleston, WV, the first of twelve children born to Estil and Ila Huffman.
She was married to James H. McClung on July 12, 1943 while he was serving in the US Navy. Mom was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Our dad was truly the love of her life and she cherished their 68+ years together.
Mom actively sought to serve Christ through her devotion to our family, her church and as the wife of a pastor. Throughout life she strived to maintain a positive outlook and to always be thoughtful, considerate and forgiving. She was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Rev. James H. McClung; their first child Doris Ann; her parents, Rev. Estil and Illa Huffman; siblings Eulah Bynum, Mary Canterbury, Georgia Smith, Kathryn Huffman, Kenneth Huffman and Paul Huffman.
She is survived by her sons and their wives, Mike (Pam), Dan (Diane), Curtis (Traci), Charles (Karen), ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Carolyn Cox, Marilyn Rainey, William Huffman, Betty Moore, Roy Huffman, and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
The family held a private graveside service on Friday, January 15th. Internment was in the Old Amwell Cemetery in Crawley WV, with her youngest brother, Rev. Roy H. Huffman officiating.
It was Mothers' wish that instead of flowers, donations should be made to the food pantry at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 58 Mount Pleasant Dr, Elkview, WV 25071.