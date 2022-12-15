JUNE HAGA HOUCHINS, a lifelong resident of Victor, entered Heaven on December 12, 2022.
June was born May 29, 1929, in Abington, Virginia to the late W.C. and Nellie Haga. At the age of 8 years old, the Haga family moved to West Virginia.
Upon graduation from Ansted High School in 1947, June went to work at Masseys in Victor.
Mr. E.R. Vaster, Fayette County Superintendent of Schools came to Masseys and asked June to start teaching. She began her teaching career at the age of 18 in a one room school at Backus Mountain, WV.
June attended West Virginia Institute of Technology, Marshall College and graduated from Morris Harvey College in 1959.
June retired with 37 years of active teaching and continued to substitute for five more years. She taught at Backus Mountain, Cavendish, Hess, Ansted Middle and substituted at several Fayette County schools.
June was a lifelong member of Hopewell Baptist Church, a member of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association and the Ansted Order of Eastern Star.
She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Dennison and husband, Kenny and grandson, Jorma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy; son, Marshall; daughter, Susan; and grandson, James.
June was dedicated to making a difference in her students lives. It was her goal to make sure each of her students knew she loved and cared for them.
Special thanks go to Amanda, Karen (Jessica), Holly, the CNA's. Sweetbriar Staff as well as the Hubbard House staff. In her last days, she was cared for and pampered by one of her former students, Rita Pridemore.
Rita gave the family such joy when we heard her telling everyone at Hubbard House that Mrs. Houchins was the best teacher in the whole wide world!
In lieu of flowers, donation of sympathy may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church, P.O. Box 145, Victor, WV 25938 of the Hubbard House in Charleston.
Services will be Friday, December 16, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Wallace & Wallace, Ansted with Pastor Allen Donaldson officiating. Burial will follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held from noon until time of service.
Wallace & Wallace of Ansted, WV are in charge of arrangements.
