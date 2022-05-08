JUNE HOLBROOK of Parkersburg, formerly of Charleston, was ushered into heaven on February 27 after a long illness.
Born in Dayton, Ohio January 2, 1940 to the late John Roby Gibson Jr and Pauline Lloyd Gibson, June grew up in Oceana where her father owned an appliance store. In high school she enjoyed playing trumpet, and later played with her sons in the family band that performed in churches throughout the region. In 1959 she married the love of her life, the late Floyde Holbrook, and lived in the Charleston area. June worked as bus driver and secretary at the Christian school her sons attended. She was also a bookkeeper for oil and gas drilling companies before running a small business selling antiques, tole painted items, and pieces from her hobby as a photographer.
June is survived by sons Darrell (Toni) of Parkersburg, Paul (Patti) of Bradenton FL, Jeff (Dee) of Red House, Alan (Tammy) of Clarks Summit PA, and Doug (Joy) of Teays Valley, 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren (and another soon), sister Donna Jean, brothers in law Charles, Marion (Patty), sisters in law Olive Rose Haynes, Jannett Cook (Vondie), and Annette Callison. She was preceded in death by brothers Donald, John, and Jennings.
Memorial service is 1 pm on May 14 at Ruth Community Church, 1646 Trace Fork Road, South Charleston.