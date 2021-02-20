JUNE KAREN KELLUM age 58, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2021 surrounded by family and friends.
She was born in Welch, WV and grew up in Institute, WV. For over 30 years she lived, worked, served, and thrived in the Nashville community, residing in Mt. Juliet, TN for the last five years. She graduated from Tennessee State University and a was 32-year career employee for The Kroger Co., climbing the corporate ladder from Store Operations to Controller. A civic leader, she was serving as the President of the Nashville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. at the time of her death.
She is survived by her parents Lauretha W. Kellum and Richard Kellum Sr, her sister Torji Smith, brother Ricky Kellum, sister-in-law Lori Beth Kellum, niece and nephew Ricci and Roman Kellum and a host of uncles, cousins, friends and sorority sisters. A walk-through visitation was held at Lewis & Wright Funeral Home on Sunday, February 14 from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., facial coverings were required. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wilkerson Scholarship fund, West Virginia State University, Box 1000, Institute, WV 25112 would be greatly appreciated.
Due to Covid restrictions no Charleston area memorial service is currently planned, but one may take place at a later date. Internment will be at the Tyler Mountain Memory Garden.