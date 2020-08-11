JUNE ROSE CASSLE HILL, born, June 7, 1930, passed away July 29, 2020 at the age of Ninety years, One month and Twenty Two days.
She was the daughter of the late Malen Cleveland Cassle and Bessie Day (Mason) Cassle and was also preceded in death by her husband; James Earl Hill Jr., seven brothers; Don, Melvin, Marvin, Russell, Malen Jr., John, Nathaniel and Bobby Cassle and three sisters; Bessie Hosenkamp, Lorraine Miniere and Rhoda Midkiff.
She is survived by one son; James Michael (Susan Gaye) Hill of Morgantown, WV, one daughter; Rhonda Jean Halstead of Myrtle Beach, S.C., two sisters; Joann McMellon of Yawkey, WV and Sue (Don) Welch of Barboursville, WV, three grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one on the way.
She was laid to rest July 31, at Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV handled arrangements.