Junetta Lea Plumley

JUNETTA LEA PARSONS PLUMLEY, 72, of Hurricane, WV, was welcomed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday afternoon, February 23, 2021.
She passed away at The Huntington Health and Rehab in Huntington, WV where she had resided for 3 years. Junetta was the first born triplet daughter of Robert and Phyllis Parsons of St. Albans. She was preceded in death by her Daddy and by her ex-husband and father of her children, Joseph Plumley. Left on this earth to mourn her passing are her loving sons Chad Plumley (Melody) of Huntington, WV and Chris Plumley (Teresa) of Hurricane, WV; and her four loving grandchildren Maizie Sky Plumley (fianc , Seth) of Greensboro, NC, Sage Rain Plumley of Miami, FL (University of Miami), Makenna and Miley Plumley of Hurricane, WV. She is also survived by her Mommy Phyllis Parsons and her sisters Juretta Carte, Junora Facemyer (Steve), Joyce Brooks and Jill Patterson (Stanley).
Junetta was born on June 1, 1948. She was one-third of the first set of triplets to be born at Herbert J. Thomas Hospital in South Charleston. Her and her triplet sisters, Juretta and Junora, formed a bond that not even her death can break.
She was a member of Highlawn Baptist Church in St. Albans and later a member First Baptist Church in Hurricane. She attended Parkway Elementary, McKinley Junior High and was a 1966 graduate of St. Albans High School. She attended Center College in Charleston and for a short while worked as a temporary at C&P Telephone and The Diamond Department Store in the late 60's before marrying and starting a family.
She moved to Hurricane in 1970 where she raised her sons. She worked as a childcare provider for over 25 years. Garrett Drive had seen many children pass through her home. She loved them all she was an instrumental part in the upbringing of many fine young people in the Hurricane area.
Junetta was a wonderful cook and baker and loved trying out new recipes for her family. She was funny, sensitive and was a loyal friend to many in her neighborhood. Her grandchildren were the lights of her life. No one was more proud than MaMaw.
Junetta Lea Plumley - a remarkable, compassionate Christian woman; a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She had many titles here on this earth.
Now her Heavenly Father has rewarded her a place to stay by His side in His mansion in Heaven.
She will be loved and missed and never forgotten. Until we are all together again - goodnight sweet Junetta. Rest Well.
And with honoring her wishes services were private.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Junetta's memory to Hospice of Huntington or Highlawn Baptist Church in St. Albans, WV.
