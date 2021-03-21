Thank you for Reading.

JUNIOR DEWEY HOLCOMB,77 of Huron, Ohio, began his final journey on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Lorain, Ohio Graveside Service will be held Sunday March 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore, WV. Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Holcomb Family.

