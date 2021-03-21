JUNIOR DEWEY HOLCOMB,77 of Huron, Ohio, began his final journey on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Lorain, Ohio Graveside Service will be held Sunday March 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore, WV. Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Holcomb Family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.