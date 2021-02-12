JUNIOR CONNELL MOSS, 92, of Oak Hill, died peacefully on Friday, February 5th, at Oak Hill Place of complications resulting from the corona virus, even though he had recovered from the initial infection. We wish to thank the staff for their care and concern over the three years he was a resident there.
He was born on March 22, 1928 at Wallback in Roane County, WV and raised on Grannie's Creek and Cutoff Run. He was a 1946 graduate of Spencer High School, where he was a member of the Future Farmers of America. He then enlisted in the US Army at Fort Knox, KY, and served as a corporal with the 3rd Armored Division in Korea. After being honorably discharged, he graduated from a Charleston vocational school on the GI Bill. He began his career as a welder with the Electro-Metallurgical division of Union Carbide at Alloy in 1950, retiring after 36 years as supervisor of the Sheet Metal Department for its successor, Elkem Metals. He was a member of the Oak Hill United Methodist Church and the Oak Hill Baptist Church, where he served as deacon, teller, usher, youth director, and Sunday school teacher. He was a former Scoutmaster of Cub Scout Pack 30, BSA, and after his retirement was appointed to the advisory board of the Fayette Plateau Vo-tech Center until it developed into the Fayette Institute of Technology.
He was preceded in death by his parents Virgil J. & Lona Hunt Moss, his wife of 68 years Mary Daugherty, infant brother Noel, brother Darrell, sister Madeline Ramsey, and grandson Christopher.
He is survived by a brother Norman and a sister Carolyn Griffin, both of Hartville, OH, sons Steven C. (Kathy) of Oak Hill, Samuel L. of Greensboro, NC, and Stuart Alan (Elizabeth) of St. Albans, granddaughter Jane (Jonathan) Toney of Poquoson, VA, grandsons Ethan and Romeo Moss of St. Albans, and great-grandson Jace Toney, also of Poquoson.
The John H. Taylor Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, there will be no visitation. Family members observing COVID-19 protocols will gather for a private service on Saturday, February 13th at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Clover Cemetery in Roane County at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Southern WV (PO Box 1472, Beckley, WV 25802), the Fayette Plateau Ministerial Association Food Pantry (250 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901), or the New River Humane Society (513 Shelter Road, Fayetteville, WV 25840).