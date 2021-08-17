JUNIOR PROCTOR, 92, of Elkview WV, went to be with the Lord on August 14,2021, at the Hubbard Hospice House surrounded by his family.
Junior Proctor was born in Elkview, WV on April 28,1929. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Eddie Mae Proctor
Junior worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator as a Surface miner for Perry & Hilton Inc. where he retired. He was an avid hunter and gun enthusiasts, loved being outdoors and spending time with his large family. He was also a member of the UMWA district 17, The NRA and a member of Adkins Memorial church. .
Junior Proctor is survived by his Daughter, Sharon and husband Roger Cunningham of Elkview, Rebecca Proctor of Florida, Kenneth Proctor of Ohio, Penny Proctor of Elkview, Karen and Husband Scott Anderson of New York, Mike Proctor and wife Sherri Proctor of Oak Hill, Sandy and her husband Randy Young of Elkview, his 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and other family and friends.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 18, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Cunningham officiating. Burial is to follow the service at Rock Cemetery Elkview WV.
Visitation will be held for family from noon-1 p.m. and Public visitation from 1-2 p.m.
The family would like to thank Hubbard Hospice House for their compassion and care during this time.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.