JUSTIN ALLEN WOODS, 41, of Marlinton, WV, unexpectedly passed away on Friday March 19, 2021.
He was a carpenter, general handyman, and jack of all trades but master of none.
Justin was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Oley Daniel Woods and Clyde "Laddie" Taylor and uncle Mickie Woods.
Left to cherish his memories are his father, Daniel Allen Woods, mother, Debra R. Secrist (Neal), grandmothers, Nina Montileone and Betty Taylor, uncles Derek Woods, Frank Woods, Rickie Woods, and Jeff Taylor, and his dogs, Harley, Little Man, Blu-Blu, Killer, and Chunky whom he loved dearly.
He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and close personal friends Tommy, Mike & Melissa (godchildren Matthew, Christopher, and Brittney), Trey, and Willy.
You were loved deeply and will be missed greatly; you touched everyone's life with whom you came into contact.
According to Justin's wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.
To honor his memory, donations in Justin's name may be made to the Kanawha-Charleston Human Association at 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311 or any rescue organization of your choice.