JUSTIN ANTHONY WARREN, 36, of Seth was freed of his earthly chains on Friday, December 11, 2020. Justin, an identical twin, was born on May 23, 1984, in Charleston, making his family complete.
He was the youngest of five children and the apple of his family's eye. A perpetual momma's boy, Justin was a true "foodie" at heart, who enjoyed cooking, gaming, and gazing at the stars. Always willing to lend a helping hand, Justin will be remembered most for his sneaky grin, his infectious laughter, and his big heart.
Justin was a lifelong resident of Boone County. He graduated from Sherman High School in 2002. He went on to attend heavy equipment operation school at Associated Training Services in Rapidan, Virginia, where he achieved Level 2 operator certification by the National Center for Construction Education & Research. Justin was proudly employed by Alpha Natural Resources from 2008 - 2013 as a mobile equipment operator. Justin was a member of Healing Stream Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mildred & George Viars, Sr., and his paternal grandparents, Quinnie & Robert Warren.
Those left to cherish Justin's memory are his beloved son, Cameron Warren; father, David "Jake" Warren of Seth; mother, Patricia "Ann" Warren of Seth; sister, Wendy McCauley (husband Chris) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; sister, Beth Nemesek of Vienna; sister, Heather Warren-Mayhew (husband George) of Little River, South Carolina; identical twin brother, Jeremy Warren of Seth; nephew, Ian McCauley of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; nephew, Braden McCauley of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; niece, Ava McCauley of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; nephew, Riley Nemesek of Vienna; nephew, Reece Nemesek of Vienna; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 19, at Healing Stream Missionary Baptist Church, Seth with Rev. Jr. Perdue officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.
Armstrong Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
