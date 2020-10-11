JUSTIN CADE LYNCH, 31, of Charleston, passed away on September 23, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Loretta Walden and Clara Murphy Lynch; great-grandparents, Frank and Ineta Keaton, Glen "Blinker" and Lillian Lynch, and Mary Murphy. Surviving are his parents, Carlton and Rhonda Lynch both of Elkview; sister, Brandi Jones (Bobby) of Charleston; grandparents, Ralph and Juliet Lynch of Pinch; several uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
Justin was a 2008 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School. He loved animals, art, music, swimming, fishing and movies.
A private memorial service was held for the family at The Advent Christian Church, Clendenin with Pastor Kevin Miller officiating. He is entombed at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, WV.