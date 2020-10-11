Thank you for Reading.

Justin Cade Lynch
JUSTIN CADE LYNCH, 31, of Charleston, passed away on September 23, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Loretta Walden and Clara Murphy Lynch; great-grandparents, Frank and Ineta Keaton, Glen "Blinker" and Lillian Lynch, and Mary Murphy. Surviving are his parents, Carlton and Rhonda Lynch both of Elkview; sister, Brandi Jones (Bobby) of Charleston; grandparents, Ralph and Juliet Lynch of Pinch; several uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Justin was a 2008 graduate of Herbert Hoover High School. He loved animals, art, music, swimming, fishing and movies.

A private memorial service was held for the family at The Advent Christian Church, Clendenin with Pastor Kevin Miller officiating. He is entombed at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, WV.