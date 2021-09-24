Justin Howell Sep 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUSTIN HOWELL 69, of Alderson, passed away September 20, 2021. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Louise (Workman) Gunnoe Doris Ann Johnson Roberta M. Kelly Carol Echols Dave Wagner Carl A. Walker David Lee Whittington Ralph Frank Lauerman Jr James David Byrd Pebble C. Brown Pfost Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 24, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy