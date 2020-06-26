JUSTIN JOEL GREEN, 34, of Jeffrey, W.Va., passed away June 20, 2020. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va. Friends may call one hour prior to the service.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Friday, June 26, 2020
Ball, Gary - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.
Blackburn, Ella - 5 p.m., Cinderella Theater, Williamson.
Burdette, James - 11 a.m., Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Campbell, Rosie - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Chappell Sr., George -10 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
Graham, Donna - Noon, Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Ihle, Kathryn - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
McComas Jr., Paul - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
McDonald, Robert - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Paxton, Joyce - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.
Ramsey, Don - 2 p.m., Ramsey Family Cemetery, Mt. Nebo.
Saunders, George - 10 a.m., Swank Cemetery, Speed Road, Spencer.