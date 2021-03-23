JUSTIN PAUL HUDSON, 34, of Charleston passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 19, 2021 at home.
Justin was a body shop technician at Joe Holland Chevrolet. He was a graduate of Nitro High School, an avid WVU fan, animal lover, and Hot Wheels collector. Justin was a wonderful son, brother, cousin, friend, and had a heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bob and Melva Hudson; grandfather, Paul Isom; uncle, Gary Hudson; and cousin, Dennis Hudson.
Justin is survived by his fianc , Conswella Hill; dad and step-mother, Kevin Hudson and Shayna Tomchin; mother, Ginger Cummings; step-father, John Cummings; sister, Kayla Hudson (Stephen Harper); brothers, Grant Cummings and Jacob Young; step-daughters, Jessica Taylor and Mackenzie Hill; niece, Alexis Cummings; grandmother, Della Dean; step-grandchildren, Zeak, Seemy, Zane, and Niori; aunts and uncles, Bob (Sue) Hudson, Jim (Charla) Hudson, Carol (Greg) Abbott, Chuck (Joyce) Hudson, Mark (Robin) Hudson, Linda (Jerry) Taylor, Tammy (Barry) Walker; his dog Earl; and a multitude of cousins that he loved dearly.
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Chuck Pennington officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.