JUSTIN PAUL RICE, 40, of Chapmanville, WV, departed this life on August 26, 2022 at Chapmanville, WV.
He was born November 26, 1981 in Charleston, WV, the son of Aaron Edward (Angel) Rice, Jr of Hilton Head, SC and Donna Jean Cooke of Mitchell Heights, WV.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Aaron Edward Rice, Sr and Paul and Inis Browning Cooke, and his father-in-law, Darrell Leland Roeher.
Justin was larger than life and never met a stranger. He was an avid golfer, WVU Mountaineer football fan, novice lumberjack and an expert outdoorsman. He enjoyed four- wheeling with his family and he often said he could fix anything for anyone except a broken heart.
In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Natalie Paige (Roeher) Rice; three daughters, Olivia Paige, Sydnee Jayde and Shelbie Quinn Rice; one son, Jonah Aaron Paul Rice; grandmother, Minnie Rice; mother-in-law, Beverly Lynn Roeher; one sister-in-law, Christy Lynn (Roeher) Spry; one niece, Rachel Lynn Spry; uncles, James (Angie) Rice, Ron (Connie) Cooke, and Paul Ed (Joy) Cooke; cousins, Channelle Rice, Jax Hartle, Chase (Alyssa) Rice and Cayne Rice; and a host of other family and friends.
Services will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, September 2, 2022 at Freeman Funeral Home, in Chapmanville, WV with Bishop Frank Spears and Bishop Frank "Doug" Spears, II officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, WV.
Visitation will be on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 1 until 3 p.m., at Freeman Funeral Home in Chapmanville, WV.
Pallbearers will be Dino Evans, Rick Dingess, Greg Vance, John Loggins, Bucky Baisden, Chase Rice, Jax Hartle and Cayne Rice.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Rice, Paul Ed Cooke and Bernie Ferrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Justin Rice Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Logan County Charitable and Educational Foundation P.O. Box 1367 Logan, WV 25601.
Freeman Funeral Home in Chapmanville, WV is in charge of the arrangements.