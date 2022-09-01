Thank you for Reading.

Justin Paul Rice
JUSTIN PAUL RICE, 40, of Chapmanville, WV, departed this life on August 26, 2022 at Chapmanville, WV.

He was born November 26, 1981 in Charleston, WV, the son of Aaron Edward (Angel) Rice, Jr of Hilton Head, SC and Donna Jean Cooke of Mitchell Heights, WV.

