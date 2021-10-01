JUSTIN W. HOWELL, 69 of Alderson, WV passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 due to complications caused by COVID-19. He was a Christian He was born March 2, 1952 in Charleston, WV and was the son of the late Vernon and Bernice Howell. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Booker Howell, Gracie and Dewey Johnson, maternal grandparents, Russell Wingo, Frank and Lottie Perry.
Justin was a retired coal mine electrician. He was a talented musician that played in several local bands, Hidden Forces and Run Amuck Gang to name a couple. He could play several musical instruments, but his favorite was keyboards, mainly Hammond B3 organ with Leslie Speaker. He was a friend to everyone that knew him and he never met a stranger.
Surviving wife, Amy Howell; daughters Serena Blizzard and LaCrisha Ramirez (Shane); brothers Jay Howell and Eddie Howell (Kim); grandchildren Kendra Ellen Blizzard and Donald Ray Feltner III; special sister-in-law and sidekick, Addie Burns along with many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Lifelong friends, Elmer Williams, J.C. Smith, Dempsey Browning and many others.
Service will be at Leewood Freewill Baptist Church in Eskdale, WV on Friday, October 1, 2 p.m., with Pastor Eddie Howell officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Due to COVID-19, face masks are recommended for everyone. Inurnment will be at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at a later date.