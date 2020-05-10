K. SCOTTIE MORRISON, 22, of Nitro, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, is assisting Scottie's family.
Funerals for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Browning, Sallie - 1:30 p.m., Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg.
Lovejoy, Dorsel - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Short, Herbert - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Walker, Cameron - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.