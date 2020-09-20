Karen Ann Eary

KAREN ANN "KAY" (O'HALLORAN) EARY, 79, of Charleston, passed away at home September 16, 2020, after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edgar Lee "Eddie" Eary, Parents Edward O'Halloran and Mary O'Halloran, Brother James O'Halloran and Sister Betty Swartz. Kay was a member of Sugar Creek Missionary Baptist Church where she spent many years as a Sunday School Teacher where she loved all the children she taught. Kay was a homemaker as well as a cake decorator and loved making all the neighborhood kids birthday and wedding cakes. Kay dedicated her life to taking care of her husband, children and grandchildren. She loved all the "neighborhood kids" that hung out at "Eddie and Kay's" and was always there to help everyone in need and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. Kay is survived by a son, David Eary (Reba), and daughters Stephanie Ray (Larry) and Carolyn Jo Jackson (Tony); grandchildren Davie and Dustin Eary, Dylan Ray and L.J. Ray; great grandchildren Payson and Damiyon. She is also survived by Sister Jean Foster and Brother Frank O'Halloran and Special Mother Betty Jo Payne. The Eary family would like to thank their extended family and friends who gave their love and support through this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
