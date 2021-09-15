KAREN ANNETTE BEANE 71, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on September 12, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born in South Charleston, WV to the late Leo Alfred and Doris Aileen Knapp Hazlett. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gary Alfred Hazlett.
Karen retired from Verizon in 2001 after 30 years of dedicated employment. Karen was also the co-owner of Saint Albans Gun and Archery with her husband Jeff from 1991-2019 where they enjoyed 28 years of service to their community. Karen was a member of the Gateway Church, St. Albans. She was also a graduate of Winfield High School and Beckley Junior College with an Associate's Degree in business.
Left to cherish Karen's memory are her husband of 49 years, Jeffery Beane; son, Jeremy Beane; daughter, Kimberly Perdue (Alex) and grandchildren, Jackson Beane and Seneca "Rocky" Perdue; sister, Rebecca Hazlett Murray; extended family and friends.
Those who were blessed to know Karen knew she loved anything purple. She enjoyed reading, playing games, collecting Longaberger baskets, going to Bingo, shopping and spending time with her daughter Kimberly. She loved watching the Food Network and was an amazing cook. She also had an amazingly big heart for her beloved pets over the years. Karen would often recall many memories of family times at their camp in Harrisville, WV and all the family vacations they'd had over the years; she loved spending time with her family. Karen's quick wit, laugh, hugs, smile and love will be missed so very much. We find comfort knowing that she is now resting in the arms of the Lord, where there is no pain and no suffering. Karen's strength and faith in the Lord never wavered.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Brad Joseph officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the funeral service.