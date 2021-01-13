KAREN BAKER 79, of Belle passed away January 9, 2021 at home.
She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant for CAMC Memorial Division, a member of the YWCA Resolve Family Abuse Program and received the Jefferson Award and West Virginia Distinguished Service Award both in 1996.
Preceding her in death were her husbands, Roney L. Baker Sr. and Lloyd Schoolcraft Jr.; son, Clinton Baker; grandson, Roney L. Baker III; mother, Thelma Eudana Gunnoe; and sisters, Sharon Gunnoe and Diane Trent.
Surviving are her son, Roney L. Baker Jr. (Barbara) of Belle; daughter, Connie Johnston of Columbus, Ohio; sisters, Connie Hobbs of Charleston, Jessica Gunnoe of Honolulu, Hawaii; grandchildren, R.J. Baker of Belle, Karen McKinney and Sara Hill both of Columbus; great granddaughters, Nora and Chloe McKinney.
In keeping with Karen's wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers and to honor Karen's wishes, please make a contribution to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Please visit our website fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.