Thank you for Reading.

KAREN C. DONNALLY, 70, of Gallipolis, OH, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Pisgah Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Saturday at the funeral home.

Tags

Recommended for you