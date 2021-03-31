KAREN C. DONNALLY, 70, of Gallipolis, OH, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at the Pisgah Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Saturday at the funeral home.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Recommended for you
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.