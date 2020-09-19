KAREN D. SHUCK, 63, of St. Albans, passed away unexpectedly September 13, 2020.
She was born December 4, 1956 in Charleston, the daughter of Mary Ellen Campbell, of St. Albans, and the late Jack Lee Shuck. In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her son, Joshua David and step father, Chilton Campbell.
Karen was retired from the State of WV where she was an executive secretary for the director of the Dept of Rehabilitation for 19 years and 8 more within the department. She was a member of First Baptist Church, St. Albans. A loving mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She was one of the strongest and hardworking woman that you could ever have the pleasure of knowing.
She is survived by her daughter Jessica Morgan Price and her fianc e Josh Lasure, of St. Albans, Cain Price, of Nitro, Gunner Roberts, of St. Albans, Jacob Price, of Grand Rapid, MI, and Griffin Lasure, of St. Albans, Hunter Lasure, and Hailey Lasure, both of St. Albans, sisters, Melody Taylor, Mary J. Robinson, brothers, Jack Shuck, and John Shuck (Tina), and a host of family and
Celebration of Karen's life will be 4 p.m. Sunday, September 20, at First Baptist Church, St. Albans with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 2 until time of service at the church.
