KAREN ELAINE CANTLEY, 73, of Dawes, WV, went home on September 18, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
Born on January 1, 1949 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late George and Kathleen Williams Slack.
Karen loved shopping, preparing for the holidays, and spending time with her family. Her grandbabies were the highlight of her life. Her favorite season was Fall and she looked forward to WVU football.
Karen will be remembered for making people happy and her love of God.
She is survived by her husband of 32 years, John Cantley of Dawes, WV; children, Heather Romeo of Dawes, WV, Josh (Hanna) Cantley of Oregon City, OR and Shane (Tara) Cantley of Charleston; siblings, Stephanie (Ronnie Workman) Ward of Quarrier, WV and Stephen Slack of CA; grandchildren, Alexandria Romeo of Columbus, OH, Antonio (Maddie) Romeo of Elkview, WV, Nicholas (Abigail) Romeo of Charleston, Riley Romeo of Charleston, and Sophie and Evelyn; great grandchildren, Lillian and Vinny Romeo; special friends, Vint and Phyllis Eden, Courtney (Ernie) Williams of Charleston, and her extended church family at Laing Church of God.
Funeral services will be held at 11:45 a.m., on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Pryor Funeral Home in East Bank, WV, with Pastor Joe and Donna Hubbard, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at 10:45 a.m. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.