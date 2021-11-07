Surrounded by her family, KAREN FOX EVANS of South Charleston passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 4th, at the age of 70 years.
She was born April 21, 1951, in Glendale, WV, the daughter of the late Hubert and Catherine Frohnapfel Fox. She was preceded in death by John Fox of Charleston, WV, and William Fox of Moundsville, WV.
She will be remembered for her sweet, giving nature. She loved to sew and made wall hangings, quilts, costumes, Christmas stockings, curtains, pillows, and more for her family and friends. She could sew anything from a cheeseburger costume to an intricate quilt.
She was a generous and hard worker and would jump into any project to help a family member or friend.
The family is thankful and blessed to know that she is now at peace with her heavenly Father and those that went before her.
Karen is survived by her loving husband, Cephas Evans, Charleston, WV, Michelle Callahan of St. Clairsville, OH, Suzanne Muncy (David) of St. Clairsville, OH, Rebecca Steele of Charleston, WV, and Laura Clarke (George) of Raleigh, NC, Pam Goldfarb (Glenn) of Charleston, WV, Kathy Baylor (Monty) of Roanoke, VA, Steve Evans (Kelly Jo) of St. Albans, WV, Jimmy Evans (Beverly) of Bridgeport, WV, Billy Evans of Charleston, WV
Ceph and Karen are the proud grandparents of 25 beautiful grandchildren and great-grandkids.
A Remembrance Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on the 20th day of November 2021 at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations can be made to: Moundsville Middle School Cares; Food pantry and Christmas gift funds, Checks sent to care of Moundsville Middle School; 223 Tomlinson Ave, Moundsville WV 26041. Charleston Habitat for Humanity at http://www.hfhkp.org
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at CAMC Memorial Hospital Hospice Care for their care and compassion.
Memories of Karen may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.