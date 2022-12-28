Thank you for Reading.

Karen Iren Sparkman
KAREN IRENE SPARKMAN, 75, of East Bank, died December 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Charleston on December 13, 1947, to the late Ace and Tressa Henderson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Thomas M. Sparkman (Sparky).

She is survived by her children, Kevin Sparkman (Rita) of Crown Hill, Mikie Sparkman (Lisa) of Pratt, Paula Ann Sparkman (Jason Bill) of Pratt.

