Karen Iren Sparkman

KAREN IRENE SPARKMAN, 75, of East Bank, died December 23, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Charleston on December 13, 1947, to the late Ace and Tressa Henderson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Thomas M. Sparkman (Sparky).
She is survived by her children, Kevin Sparkman (Rita) of Crown Hill, Mikie Sparkman (Lisa) of Pratt, Paula Ann Sparkman (Jason Bill) of Pratt.
She is also survived by two sisters, Paula Sparkman (David) of Hansford, and Pamela Webb (Gene) of East Bank, and one brother, Terrence Henderson of East Bank. Grandchildren, Haylee, Katie, Jayden, and Stanley and numerous nieces and nephews.
Can't forget her beloved fur baby, Rocky.
John 3:16
"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in him should not perish but have everlasting life."
Service will be held at noon on Thursday, December 29, at O'Dell funeral home, Montgomery with Rev. Ronnie Armstrong officiating. Burial will follow at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com