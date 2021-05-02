KAREN JEAN HARTLEY, 75, of Evans, WV, passed away May 1, 2021. A celebration of life will be 4 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairplain Cemetery, Ripley, WV. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.
