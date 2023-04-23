Thank you for Reading.

Karen K. Otey
KAREN K. OTEY 69, of St. Albans entered into the Gates of Heaven on Thursday, April 20, 2023, with her husband of 29 years by her side at CAMC General Division, Charleston following a short battle with cancer.

Karen was retired from West Virginia Rehabilitation services after 38 years of service. Karen read her Bible every night before bed. Karen was a strong believer in the word of God. She was an avid sports watcher. Karen loved her favorite baseball team The Cincinnati Reds even when they lost, she never waver from being one of their biggest fans. She loved to travel the great State of West Virginia, one of her favorite places was going to the Greenbrier County and spending time at Paradise Campground and she also had a love for flowers and animals of the forest.

