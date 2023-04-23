KAREN K. OTEY 69, of St. Albans entered into the Gates of Heaven on Thursday, April 20, 2023, with her husband of 29 years by her side at CAMC General Division, Charleston following a short battle with cancer.
Karen was retired from West Virginia Rehabilitation services after 38 years of service. Karen read her Bible every night before bed. Karen was a strong believer in the word of God. She was an avid sports watcher. Karen loved her favorite baseball team The Cincinnati Reds even when they lost, she never waver from being one of their biggest fans. She loved to travel the great State of West Virginia, one of her favorite places was going to the Greenbrier County and spending time at Paradise Campground and she also had a love for flowers and animals of the forest.
Surviving include her loving husband George Otey; sister, Luann Phillips, (Mike) of St. Albans; step-daughter, Jennifer Pickens; step-son, John Otey; nephews, Shawn Rose and Britt Rose; longtime friends Dortia Fulker and Barbara Smith.
Per Karen's request, she wanted to be cremated and her ashes spread at her favorite places.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the nursing staff at CAMC MICU Unit and also to Chad Smarr for helping the family in their time of need.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Kanawha County Animal Shelter in her name to help those that cannot help themselves.