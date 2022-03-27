KAREN LOUISE SEIM, 71, of Charleston WV, died peacefully on March 11, 2022 at Hubbard Hospice House after a long battle with heart failure. Her daughter and sister were at her side.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Seim and Helen Craver, both of Charleston, W.V. She is survived by her daughter, Amy McQuade (Anthony) of Charleston; brother, Robert L. Seim (Margaret) of Suwanee GA; and sister, Cheryl Ann Sovine (Tom) of Milton, WV.; grandsons, Martin McQuade (Brittany) of Charleston and Anthony McQuade (Nicola) of Glasgow, Scotland. Also surviving are her nieces, Mary Helen Sperber of New York, N.Y., Eliza DenBleyker (Rob) of Frenchtown, New Jersey, one great grandson, three grandnieces and longtime companion Gary Borstein.
A lifelong resident of Charleston, Karen graduated from George Washington High School in 1968. She had a 48-year career with Charleston Area Medical Center where she began as a clerk in Central Stores and worked her way up. She retired as Director of Portfolio Strategy Real Estate Operations. She spearheaded a large number of important projects, including but not limited to the Ambulatory Care Center, the Special Care Center, the Robert C. Byrd Heart and Vascular Center, and the Cancer Center which significantly expanded and improved patient care. Karen had a unique ability to work with many different personalities from architects and doctors to construction and housekeeping staff. As a result of her leadership, achievements and talent, she was referred to as "The Captain."
Karen made a lasting impression on those who had the privilege to know her. Her stoic nature, generous spirit, and capacity to see the good in others, contributed to maintaining lifelong friendships. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Kent and Bill Hamb, Suzanne Thornily, and the excellent, caring staff at Hubbard House for their kindness and support.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Hubbard House or the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. A celebration of Karen's life will take place at a later date.
An online memorial for Karen can be viewed and contributed to at forevermissed.com aren-louise-seim.