Karen Lucas

KAREN LOUISE BROWN LUCAS, 59, passed away Monday, December 7th, 2020 after a long Illness. She was born April 1st, 1961 to the late Roger and Eileen Brown. She is also preceded in death by her brother William Charles "Peewee" Brown.
Karen loved her sons and grandson more than anything in the world. She was a loving caretaker for her sister. She greatly enjoyed arts, crafts, ballet, and concerts and loved baking for her family especially her famous No Fuss Bars and famous cheese cake.
Karen is survived by her sons, Corey and Robert Lucas; sisters, Patricia (Charles) Culpepper, Jeanie Gallipeau, Donna Brown, Peggy Brown, Sally Brown, Michell Brown, and Geneva Brown; brother, Roger Kent Brown; grandson, Tucker Lucas and her special friend Michelle Stover.
Arrangements will be held at a later date.