KAREN LYNN MONTY 64, of St. Albans passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.
She was born at Hollywood, CA to Charles Lacy and the late Nancy Roberts Lacy.
Karen was a self-employed hairdresser for over 40 years. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans. A graduate of Dunbar High School and she loved Ladybugs.
Most of all Karen loved her family, friends and spending time at her camp in Greenbrier County.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 29 years, Scott L. Monty; son, Chase Monty (Hannah Wyatt); sister, Brenda Connolly; brothers, Chuck Lacy and Bill Lacy (Kim). Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, grandniece and grand nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Joel M. Harpold officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to your favorite animal or rescue shelter In Memory of Karen L. Monty.
You may visit Karen's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Monty family.