KAREN LYNN MULLINS BOYD ALLEN, wife of Emil Allen, of Jeffersonville, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. She was a 61 year old native of Charleston, West Virginia and daughter of the late James and Doris Haynes Mullins. Karen worked as a nurse at Clark Regional Medical Center and was a member of the Unity Freewill Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Denise Vice (John), a granddaughter, Emily Vice, 1 brother, Darrell Mullins (Lois), 2 sisters, Susan Macy (Ed) and Gina Guy, as well as a host of family and friends.
Her funeral will be 12 p.m. Thursday at Herald & Stewart Home for Funerals Pastor Chris Colley presiding, with burial to follow in Machpelah Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 - 7 p.m., Wednesday. There will be a Celebration of Life at Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist Church in Charleston, West Virginia at 1:00 on Friday.